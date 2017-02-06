Mumbai Crime: Man killed for suspecting cousin to be wife's lover



Representational pic

On being accused of having an illicit relationship with his wife, a man smashed his cousin brother’s head and killed him on Friday. Bandra police on Sunday arrested main accused Salman Shaikh and his friend Izhar Shaikh.

Ahmad Hadish Shaikh, a building painting contractor, was killed on Friday but his body was recovered from Qureshi Nagar in the wee hours of Saturday. When Hadish’s brother visited the Bandra police station to inform the cops that he’d gone missing, they asked him to identify the body. A murder case was registered. During investigations, cops came across a missing complaint registered by Hadish’s brother at Vakola.

When the cops reached the deceased’s house in Dhavarinagar, they learned that Salman had invited Hadish for a drink to Bandra on Friday. Later, Salman’s friend Izhar Shaikh joined them. Suspecting Salman of having an affair with his wife, Hadish started questioning him. In a fit of anger, the accused hit Hadish on his head with a rock, killing him on the spot.

An officer from Vakola police station said, “Salman has confessed to the crime.” The officer added that CCTV footage shows Salman and Hadish were together on the day of the incident.

Senior police inspector of Bandra police station Pandit Thackrey said, “A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC.”