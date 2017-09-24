Mumbai Crime: Man kills nephew over fight with brother

The culprit even pretended to search for the body of five-year-old with the police to evade investigation

Crime branch officials have solved the mystery behind the death of Tausif Mohammed Naushad Shaikh, 5, whose body was found in a nullah in Wadala on Friday. The police have arrested the boy's uncle, Wasiulla Shaikh (23) who allegedly committed the crime over a dispute with the boy's father. Tausif had gone missing on Thursday, at 8 pm. His body was found behind Madina Masjid in Wadala's Sangam Nagar area on Friday.



Tausif Shaikh's body was found in a nullah on Thursday

A man in the locality had spotted the body and informed the police control room. The Wadala Truck Terminal (WTT) police sent the body to Sion Hospital for a post- mortem.

Tausif's father, Naushad Shaikh (35) runs a small garment shop near his home in Aazad Mohalla, Sangam Nagar, Wadala TT. It was the boy's family that insisted that the case be investigated properly, as they were convinced that he did not fall into the nullah by accident. The WTT police registered an FIR against unknown person under section 363 (kidnapping) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The doctors ascertained the cause of death as drowning. Four officials from the crime branch unit launched a parallel probe, following leads on a few CCTV cameras in the area and detained Shaikh.

During interrogation, he admitted to have killed Tausif. He told interrogators that his brother (Tausif's father) used to treat him badly and made him work in the family's garment workshop as a labourer. He also said that his brother would not give him money even after he got married and that because of this, the two would often fight.

In order to teach his brother a lesson, Shaikh decided to kill his nephew. "On Thursday, Shaikh took Tausif to an isolated place and strangled him. After he lost consciousness, Shaikh threw him in the nullah," said an officer from crime branch. To evade investigation, Shaikh had even pretended to search for Tausif with his brother and the police.

Shaikh was officially arrested on Saturday and he will be produced in court today.

8 PM Time when Tausif went missing on Thursday

