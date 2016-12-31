Mumbai Crime: Man kills sister for returning home at 2 am



Pic for representation

This woman might have never thought that she would be murdered for returning home late. But this is exactly what happened. A 26-year-old man strangulated his sister just because she came back home around 2 am on Friday and later even called up his mother to inform her about the murder. The Bandra police arrested accused Akhtar Shaikh on Friday morning.

Argument leads to murder

Akhtar, a resident of Bandra West, owns a tailoring business. On Friday morning around 10 am he got into an argument with the deceased Jamila Shaikh, as she had woken up late. Their mother was away for some work at that time. When Akhtar questioned her about returning late in the night, Jamila asked him not to interfere in her life, as she was a grown up girl. Eventually, the argument turned into a heated one when Akhtar suddenly pushed her and she fell down. Thereafter, the accused strangulated her to death.

An officer from Bandra police station said, "When Akhtar realised that Jamila was not breathing, he called up his mother and told her that he killed his sister. Thereafter, he started shouting over the phone, which alerted the neighbours. When a couple of them dropped in to check what the commotion was all about, they found Jamila lying unconscious on the floor and immediately informed the police."

The officer further said, "We have arrested the accused under section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC. Further investigations are on." On being interrogated, Akhtar told police that this was not the first time that Jamila returned home late in the night and even after repeated warnings she did not listen.