Mumbai Crime: Man kills wife, hangs body from ceiling to show it as suicide

Police nab accused after post mortem report reveals cause of death as strangulation; used to assault her earlier as well

The Nalasopara police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly killing his 39-year-old wife, and misguiding the police by showing it as suicide. However, the post-mortem report exposed his lie, and the police have arrested the accused.

The man has been identified as Amit Singh, who allegedly killed his wife Renu Singh by first strangulating her and then hanging her body from the ceiling fan. He then approached the police and told them that his wife had committed suicide.

The Nalasopara police took the body for an autopsy to JJ Hospital where it was revealed that the cause of death was head injury and strangulation.

On the basis of the complaint filed by Renu's brother-in-law Rakesh Sharma, the Nalasopara police have registered a case under sections of the IPC and arrested Singh.

Singh, who was working as a clearance agent in a merchant ship in Navi Mumbai, was sacked from his job and would make ends meet by borrowing money from friends and relatives. He also started demanding money from Renu's family to start a business. Singh had borrowed money from her family on several occasions, but never returned it.

Renu, who was Singh's second wife, married him in 2011. Later, it was learnt that it was Renu's second marriage, too. Seven years ago her husband died in an accident, while Singh's first wife died from an to electric shock.

The couple, who earlier lived in a Kandivli flat, were evicted by the landlord after he failed to pay the rent. It was only recently that they shifted to Nalasopara. A close relative of Renu said that Singh used to assault Renu and regularly demand money.

"On the basis of the post-mortem report and the complaint filed by her family member, we have registered the case under sections of the IPC and arrested the accused. He was produced before the court and remanded in police custody till May 27," said senior inspector Ravindra Badguzar from Nalasopara police station.