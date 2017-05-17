Mumbai Crime: Man lures 9-year-old girl with chocolate, rapes her

A 9-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 30-year-old man in Saki Naka. Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended the accused on Tuesday and obtained a confession from him.

According to Indian Express, police say the accused Suraj Jaiswal, spotted the girl playing alone in a BMC garden on Thursday night. Jaiswal approached and told her that in return for some work he would give her chocolates and Rs 100.

He then raped the minor after taking her to a nearby chawl, but fled the spot when the girl cried for help. Locals registered a case was registered with the Sakinaka Police and the girl was hospitalised.

Since he wasn't captured by any CCTV cameras in the area, cops began hunting for him armed with a sketch based on his description, which was provided by the girl. Jaiswal was arrested from his residence after some locals identified him.

Suraj Jaiswal was employed as an auditor in a Bollywood production house six months ago and is currently unemployed. He is married and is father to a two-year-old son.

Cops have booked him under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.