Mumbai Crime: Man molests 6-year-old girl in Dongri school's toilet

An unidentified man enterted the washroom a private school in Dongri and molested a Class 1 student, who was there at the time. According to a report by The Times of India, the accused committed the act on April 5, and fled the spot when the other girls present at the scene raised an alarm.

Officials at the Dongri police station are yet to establish the identity of the unidentified man and plan to trace the molestor through the informer network.

The man even returned a day after the incident to the school and was spotted by the children, who recognised him and complained to the parents. The children's parents brought this to the attention of the police, who began investigations.

Police have questioned the school's watchman and are studying CCTV footage from the locality and have even deployed additional police patrol in the area.

This isn't the first time that such an incident has taken place. A 25-year-old tiffin delivery boy was arrested last July for allegedly attempting to rape a 6-year-old girl in the toilet of a Mumbai school. He even gagged and masturbated on her before fleeing.

A 10-year-old school girl was raped inside a Dadar school's loo by a caterer in January 2016, during the institution's annual function. The culprit was apprehended by the police.