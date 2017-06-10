Mumbai Crime: Man nabbed for stealing 7 printers from Mantralaya

When a security officer in-charge of the CCTV surveillance at Mantralaya spotted a 35-year-old man wandering in the premises on Tuesday evening, he grew suspicious of him. After being nabbed and interrogated, the man confessed to have stolen seven printers from different departments, one of which belonged to the finance department.

Following his confession, the Marine Drive police arrested him and registered a case under section 380 (theft) of IPC. On Friday, he was remanded in police custody till June 11.

An officer said, “He was spotted peeping in offices and was also seen carrying a plastic bag. When the security personnel checked the bag, he found a printer in it. On being asked where he was taking it, he said it had to be repaired, but failed to mention the company’s name.” The accused has been identified as Sanjay Waghmare.

“Sanjay used to enter the Mantralaya around 2.30 pm, when visitors were allowed to meet ministers. Then he would roam in the premises till 5.30pm. When employees started to leave, he entered one of the offices and picked up the printer. In this way he has stolen seven printers,” added the officer.

Police sources said that Sanjay sold the printers at shops in Matunga and used the money for his expenses.