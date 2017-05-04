Mumbai Crime: Man posts ex-lover's private videos on porn site

Just to teach his ex-girlfriend a lesson, 26-year-old Vijay Rathod uploaded her private videos on a porn website and some other social networking sites as well. He went a step further and added the name of a South Mumbai-based medical college where she studies. This has not only left the victim's family terribly disturbed, but has also landed Rathod behind bars. Officers of the city cyber police arrested him from Pune after the college authorities filed a complaint in the case.

Private affair

Accused Rathod, who hails from Nanded district of Maharashtra, was in a relationship with the victim for quite some time. During that period, she had shared some of her private videos, which she shot in her hostel room, with the accused. However, after some time they broke up and the woman married another man. This angered Rathod, and in a bid to take revenge, he uploaded the videos online.

On April 21, the college professors got to know about the videos and immediately informed the authorities about it. Teachers and senior officials then enquired about the woman and suspected that it might be the handiwork of her ex-boyfriend.

Family upset

Speaking to mid-day, an officer from cyber police station said, "After an FIR was registered against the accused last Tuesday, he was arrested from Pune. The victim's family is very upset over the issue. Rathod has been booked under section 500 (punishment for defamation) of IPC and 67A of the Information Technology Act."