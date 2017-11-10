Mumbai Crime: Man rapes 16-year-old, says they are 'married in the mind'

A 49-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night for impregnating his friend’s 16-year-old daughter. The man had come to Panvel in 2014 after spending 22 years in Kuwait and used to visit the victim’s home as a ‘close family friend’ as per reports by Hindustan Times.



As per the police, the man befriended the girl, a class XI student, during his visits and won her confidence. police inspector Deepak Domb from Panvel City police station, said, “He convinced her that he loved her and wanted to marry her. She fell for his trick and agreed to marry him.”

The accused said that on July 22, he married her. As per Deepak Domb, “There were no rituals or legal procedures as he made her believe that accepting the marriage in mind is important and that they have got married. She continued to stay with her parents. ”

Further, on September 27, the victim left for college as usual but the accused had her elope with him. When the girl didn’t return home, her parents filed a police complaint.

Police inspector Deepak Domb said, “This ‘close family friend’ had not been seen since the day the girl went missing. We registered a case of kidnapping. After more than a month and a half, we traced the accused and the victim to Taloja where the accused had rented out a flat and the duo were staying together.”

When the girl was found, she was 11 weeks pregnant. The police said, “After counselling, the girl realised how the accused had taken the advantage of her vulnerability. The family will decide on terminating the pregnancy.”

The accused has been booked under section Sections 376 and 363 of the IPC and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act. As per the police the man is divorced and has a 15-year-old daughter who lives with her mother since 2014.

When the parents of the accused informed the man’s estranged wife about his arrest, she said, “We have not been in touch since 2014, and I have nothing to comment. I and my daughter are happily staying without him.”

The police added, “His parents who survive on the monthly pension, were shocked to know of their son eloping with a girl of his daughter’s age.”

