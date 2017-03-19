Mumbai Crime: Man rapes minor daughter for a year, arrested

The police on Saturday arrested a 38 years old man for allegedly raping his daughter.

The crime came to light when the girl, who is 14 years old, told her school-teacher that her father had been sexually abusing her for about a year.

The teacher contacted members of 'Dilasa', an NGO, and the district Child Welfare Committee who approached the police. The accused lives with his wife and five children in Gaondevi Dongar area of suburban Andheri. The victim is his eldest daughter, police said.

Her mother was aware of what was happening but kept mum because the accused was the sole bread-winner of the family, police said.

Police registered a case under section 376 of IPC (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A local court remanded the accused in police custody till March 23, said senior inspector Dhanaji Nalawade of D N Nagar police station.