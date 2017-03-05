Mumbai crime: Man stabs estranged wife's husband to death





A 38-year-old real estate developer was stabbed to death in suburban Jogeshwari by the estranged husband of a woman, whom the victim had married a fortnight back, a police officer said. The victim, Ali Asgar Bahanpurawala, was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.



The accused, Umar Shamiulla Shaikh (37), is the estranged husband of Bismillah (30), whom Bahanpurwala got married on February 17, a police officer said. "Shaikh had developed a grudge against Bahanpurawala after he married his estranged wife. This morning, he went to Bahanpurwala's residence at Jogeshwari and attacked him with a knife," he said. The victim lived with Bismillah on the 15th floor of Iris Park building on Patel Estate Road in Jogeshwari West.



Bismillah, who tried to intervene, received minor injuries in the scuffle. After the attack, Shaikh fled from the spot. Bahanpurwala was taken to the hospital, but was declared brought dead, the officer added. "An offence is being registered at Oshiwara Police Station on the basis of complaint lodged by the wife of the deceased," Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe said. Further investigation into the case is on, he added.