Mumbai Crime: Man stages robbery to fund sister's marriage

Sajjan Kumar and his brother Lallan

Aarey and Dindoshi Police have booked the complainant in a case for orchestrating a robbery and fabricating a story around it. The entire amount of Rs 8.75 lakh, which the complainant had reported as "stolen", has been recovered from him and his brother.

On March 6, Sajjan Kumar Kashi Yadav (28), a driver by profession, reached Aarey police station with head and neck injuries. He told the police that he was driving through Aarey Colony, while heading to Goregaon from Kurla, when the incident took place. A senior officer from Aarey police station said, "Sajjan said while passing through the Unit 32 area, two men on a bike overtook his vehicle and blocked his way. The bikers, he alleged, snatched a bag full of money he was taking to the owner of the car. He said when he tried to resist, the duo thrashed him and fled."

Cops immediately registered a complaint against unknown person under IPC Section 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention). DCP (Zone-12) Kirankumar Chavhan formed a joint squad of Aarey and Dindoshi Police station officers. "But there were several loopholes in Sajjan's account of the incident. We searched CCTV footage from the Unit no. 32 area, but saw no bike following him. In fact, another person in the car accompanied him," the officer said.



Cops with the recovered money

On further probing, Sajjan confessed to the crime. "The car's owner trusted him with money and other valuable, which he was carrying them to one of the destinations on March 6. His sister's wedding is just around the corner and debt-ridden Sajjan thought of staging this robbery to secure the money for the wedding. His brother, Lallan (24), helped him in the crime. We have detained them and recovered the entire amount they alleged was stolen," the officer added.