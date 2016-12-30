Mumbai crime: Man stalks, molests minor girl, threatens to throw acid on her



Representational picture

Even after facing a police complaint for stalking a 16-year-old girl, this man molested her and threatened to throw acid on her face when she refused his advances. The Crime Branch has arrested Manoj Jalgaonkar (24) from Kandivali West, after the girl’s parents filed a complaint for the second time.

The girl is a student of a college in Santacruz, while Manoj works at a construction site in Kandivali.

During enquiry it was revealed that the accused followed her around. On December 27, when she went out to throw garbage, the accused caught hold of her hand and asked for her mobile number. When she refused to give it, Manoj threatened to throw acid on her face.

She ran home and informed her parents. They approached the Charkop police and registered a complaint against the accused.

In cop net

Acting on a tip off, on December 28 two constables of unit XI of the Crime Branch, Santosh Desai and Ravi Bhambid, arrested Manoj from Kandivali and handed him over to the Charkop police station for further investigation.

A Crime Branch officer said, “We arrested the accused from Kandivali West. A complaint has been registered against him under section 354(d) (stalking) and 506(1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC. The Charkop police are investigating the matter further.”

Same offence twice

This is not the first time that Manoj faced a police complaint. A couple of months back, the victim’s parents had filed a similar complaint against him at Charkop police station. At that time the cops had only registered a non-cognizable offence against him.