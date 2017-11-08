Mumbai Crime: Man threatens to circulate wife's nude video he secretly filmed, held

Divorce can be ugly and a man proved that nothing is taboo when it comes to getting one’s way. According to reports a 25-year-old man was arrested in Bandra (E) on Sunday for shooting a nude video of his wife and using it to blackmail her into withdrawing her divorce petition as per a report by Hindustan Times.



Representational Image

As per the police, the man also told his estranged wife that he had already sent the video to the people he knows. The Bandra-Kurla Complex police said that the man and his 20-year-old wife met in 2015 and got married the next year. The woman accused her husband of marital rape and she told the police that the man forced himself on her several times. She also said that he secretly shot nude videos of her on his mobile phone, few of which she managed to delete.

She added that her husband and in laws used to abused her and suspected that she was having an extramarital affair. As per the woman, since they lived in a joint family the other family members would harass her over petty issues as well.

The woman said that she left her husband’s home the same year after the relationship turned sour. The woman allegedly tried to reconcile but since her husband didn’t respond, she filed for divorce in 2017. When the man found out about the fact that she had filed for divorce, he showed the 20-year-old’s nude video to her mother, who confronted him. He then told her that he wanted them to withdraw the divorce petition or else he would make the video public.

The police have, as of now, seized his mobile phone and sent it to a forensic lab for analysis. The woman has now filed an FIR against him under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354 C (voyeurism), 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 66 C (identity theft) and 67 A (transmitting or publishing obscene materials) of the Indian Penal Code.

