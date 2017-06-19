Mumbai Crime: Man tries to cheat trader posing as income tax official

The Amboli police have arrested a 51-year-old man, who tried to cheat a businessman of Rs 3 lakh by allegedly posing as an Income Tax (I-T) officer.

The accused, identified as Sham Mandra, had called up the complainant last week and said that he (the complainant) was under the scanner of the I-T department due to certain suspicious transactions. Mandra told him that if he wished to settle the matter, he would have to pay him Rs 3 lakh. The victim, a businessman from Andheri (West), then approached the police and registered a complaint.

According to the police, a team of four officers laid a trap after getting information that the accused would meet the businessman at a hotel in Andheri to collect a cheque of the first installment of Rs 30,000, and arrested him.

Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Amboli police station said, "He was arrested under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and produced before a court on Sunday. He has been sent to police custody till June 22."