Mumbai Crime: Man who robbed Ola driver caught by stroke of luck

Thief used stolen phone to book another Ola cab, whose driver turned out to be the victim's brother-in-law



Accused Deepak Tiwari, Chandpasha Shaikh and Victim Farukh Shaikh. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Chandpasha Shaikh, an Ola driver, was baffled when he got a booking on his cab from his brother-in-law, who is also an Ola driver.

He nevertheless went to pick up the passenger. When he met him, Shaikh realised it was an unknown person and suspected something was amiss. Once the person was inside the cab, Shaikh drove straight to Samata Nagar Police station and got him arrested.

It turns out that on June 16, Deepak Tiwari, the arrested man, had booked an Ola Cab from the Gateway of India. He was with three friends, whom he dropped off at Sion. When he reached Sion Circle, he asked the driver for R2,000, saying he had some urgent work and had no cash and then while getting off asked for the driver's phone saying his own was dead. He then disappeared.

The Ola driver, Farooq Shaikh (25), Chandpasha's brother-in-law, waited for an hour, but Tiwari did not return. He finally filed a complaint at Sion Police station against Tiwari.

As luck would have it, just two hours later, Chandpasha, got a call from the stolen phone. "When I got call from my brother-in-law's phone booking my cab, I was very surprised. But, when I talked to the caller, I realised he was someone else. But, I kept my nerve and spoke to him calmly," said Chandpasha. "When I went to pick up the caller, he turned out to be a 20-year-old youth. And, once he sat inside the car, I drove him straight to Samata Nagar Police station," said Chandpasha.

The Samata Nagar Police detained Tiwari and informed the Sion Police station, who took custody of him. "Tiwari is a resident of Diva and is unemployed," said Senior Inspector Mrudula Lad.