Mumbai Crime: Man who threatened to bomb Taj arrested from Chembur

The Borivli police have arrested a person who used to call a smalltime Gujarati movie director four times a day and tell him that he had planted a bomb at the Taj. The accused, identified as Siddharth Sarode (26), is a Chembur resident.

Two days ago, Sunil Suchak received a call from an unknown person who told him that he was a terrorist and had planted a bomb at the Taj hotel and told him to tell the police to stop him. Suchak dismissed the first call as a prank. But, Sarode called him again in the afternoon and then sent him two fax messages about the same thing.

Suchak started getting scared when he again received two calls after 6 pm with the same warning. He finally decided to lodge a complaint against the caller.

An officer from Borivli police station said, “After receiving his complaint, tried to call Sarode around 10 times, but his phone was switched off. We kept monitoring his phone and when he again switched it on, we found his current location at Chembur. We brought him to the police station.”

Sarode has been arrested under section of 182(False information), 336(Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 505(1)(spreading rumours) of the IPC.