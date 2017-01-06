Mumbai Crime: Man with 4.9kg gold lands in DRI trap at T2

Investigators suspect that he is a member of a syndicate, which deals in buying gold from abroad at cheaper rates and then smuggling it into India to be sold at higher prices



The gold that was recovered from Kabadsha Mohammed Fawaz

Cracking its whip on yet another case of gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday night arrested a 26-year-old man at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, while he was trying to smuggle 4.9 kg of the metal from Dubai. The gold is estimated to be around Rs 1.3 crore.

Sources in the DRI said that based on specific information they had laid a trap for a passenger, who was to arrive at the Mumbai airport around 11.15 pm.

When the passenger arrived, he was apprehended and thoroughly searched. About 42 gold bars, weighing around 4.9 kg, were recovered from his backpack. Thereafter, the cops arrested the man, who was later identified as Kabadsha Mohammed Fawaz.

The DRI investigators suspect that the accused is a member of a syndicate, which deals in buying gold from abroad at cheaper rates and then smuggling it into India to be sold at higher prices.

The officers are trying to find out more about the source of the metal and whether Fawaz is just a carrier. They believe that his interrogation would reveal more about the racket and the people involved.

A senior DRI official said, “Fawaz has been arrested under relevant sections of Customs Act and will be produced in court on Friday.”