A masked robber, who stole jewellery and cash worth Rs 12 lakh from an office in Seven Bungalows, was nabbed after Mumbai police found a match for the shape of his eyebrows and nose. The theft was reported to the police on October 19 by Alap Goshar, a partner of the agency.

Representational picture

A report in The Indian Express states that Goshar found the money, as well as a diamond-studded gold necklace belonging to the wife of his partner missing from the office safe. Upon receiving the complaint the police analysed past records to compare the features of the robber's face that remained unmasked. A successful match was found in a previous case's records filed in 2015.

The masked man, allegedly engaged in the robbery during the early morning hours of October 19th. He managed to enter the offices of the talent management agency, Tarsame Mittal Talent Management Agency, by cutting the window grills of the bungalow.

According to Assistant Police Inspector at Versova police station, Bharat Patil told the website, "CCTV footage shows that the man tried different combinations to open the safe before cutting it open with a hacksaw. The police also believe that the man would have destroyed all evidence, had he seen the hidden DVR recording machine. However, he destroyed only one of the 2 CCTV cameras present at the site. We could only see the upper part of his face that included his forehead, eyes, and part of his nose. We looked through our old records and did not find a match. So we asked for help from D N Nagar police and found a man who had similarly shaped eyebrows and bridge of the nose in their 2015 records."

The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Shibu Sahu, a resident of Nallasopara. The police are of the belief that Sahu was tipped off by Ajay Bihari, a watchman who works in a nearby building. In addition to arresting Bihari and Sahu, the police have managed to recover Rs 8 lakh in cash from the accused. Efforts to recover the rest of the stolen goods remain ongoing.