Mumbai Crime: Mechanic strips and rapes 6-year-old in Santacruz

In a tragic incident, a 37-year-old man allegedly stripped and assaulted a six-year-old girl who had gone to his cycle repair shop to get her bicycle repaired in Santacruz. The girl allegedly went back home crying and told her family about the incident as per a report by the Hindustan Times.



As per the police, the girl’s family then went to the shop and beat up the man, who has now been booked for rape. The incident took place at 8 am on October 27 when the girl saw the man sitting inside a rickshaw. The man asked her to come to the rickshaw after which he stripped her and sexually assaulted her. He then threatened to beat her up if she told anyone about the incident. The girl went home and alerted her aunt who told her mother.

The girl’s aunt and other family members took the girl to the spot and asked her to identify the perpetrator. The accused then tried to flee the spot but was caught and beaten up by the group and was handed over to the police.

The accused is married and his wife and children live in Bihar. An FIR has been filed under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and under section 4 (Penetrative Sexual Assault), 8 (Sexual Assault Sexual Harassment of the Child) and 12 (Sexual Harassment of the Child) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

