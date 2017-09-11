Mumbai crime: Medical student dies defending his friend in brawl

Mohammad Afzal, the deceased

A 20-year-old pharmacy student, who had bravely jumped into a brawl to defend his friend only to be beaten up by three youths in Chembur, has succumbed to his injuries. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Afzal.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 6.45 pm on September 6. A police officer said, "On September 6, Afzal's friends, Furkan and Sharik, were talking about one of their friends, Attaullah, who had received threats from Shafiq Mansuri, one of the accused. As per initial probe, it seems Attaullah had made a phone call to Shafiq's girlfriend. Shafiq, who was nearby and overheard the conversation, went away from the spot only to return with two of his friends. Afzal, Furkan and Sharik were at a restaurant when Shafiq and his friends, Sharif and Shagir, confronted them. An argument ensued that soon turned violent. Afzal was attacked by a sharp weapon on the head, which led to a lot of bleeding. He was rushed to Sion hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday."

Afzal's uncle, Asif Shaikh said, "Afzal had met up with his friends on his way back home from the gym. He was a sociable boy, who jumped in to his friend's defence. He didn't deserve to die like this."

A Tilak Nagar police officer informed, "We have registered an FIR against Shafiq and his friends, Sharif and Shagir, under relevant sections of the IPC. We have arrested the trio for murder."