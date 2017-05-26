Mumbai Crime: Mentally ill youth beaten to death for sexual harassment

A 26-year-old mentally challenged youth died at a birthday party after he was brutally assaulted by five members of a family after a woman of the family thought he was harassing her

A 26-year-old mentally challenged youth died at a birthday party in Bhagrekar Nagar, after he was brutally assaulted by five members of a family after a woman of the family thought he was harassing her. Charkop police have arrested two of the accused, while the rest are still at large.

According to the police, the deceased Sanjay Tivre was assaulted after main accused Sunil Mohite's (52) daughter Tejashwani Mohite (20) complained that he was harassing her. The others involved in the assault have been identified as Sunil's sons Vishal Mohite (24) and Ajit Mohite (19); and his nephew Vijay Gaikwad (40).

After beating up Tivre, Sunil called the police and handed him over to them. However, as his condition was serious, he was immediately rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where he died on Thursday morning. After his death, the Charkop cops registered a murder case and arrested Sunil and Vijay in the evening.

Police sources said Tivre, who resided along with his parents and 19-year-old brother at Dingeshwari Mandir Charkop village, was mentally challenged from childhood.

His cousin, Anand Maske (26), said that he used to roam the vicinity and return home whenever he felt like it.

"On the day of the incident, Tivre had gone to Bhabrekarnagar, where he used to stay earlier. He entered Sunil's house, where a party was going on, and asked for a glass of water. While waiting in a corner, he made some gestures while looking in Tejashwani's direction. Thinking that he was harassing her, she slapped him. Thereafter, other members of the family joined her and brutally assaulted Tivre. Initially, a non-cognisable complaint was registered in the matter, but after he died, we filed a murder case. Five of the accused have been arrested," said an officer from Charkop police station.

Another officer said those arrested will be produced in court for further remand.