Mumbai Crime: Meow meow queen let off in Rs 22 crore case



Shashikala alias Baby Ramesh Patankar

A Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court in Satara has let off Shashikala alias Baby Patankar in a Rs 22-crore drug case.

The case

On March 9, 2015, a policeman from the Khandala police station, a complainant in the case, had received information that a constable from the Marine Drive police station, Dharmaraj Kalokhe, had a stock of mephedrone in his house at Satara. When a team conducted a search at his house, they didn't find the drugs. However, when they interrogated Kalokhe, they got to know that he had hidden the drugs at the house of Jagannath Sahebrao Pawar.

A raid at Pawar's house led to the recovery of 112 kg mephedrone worth R22 crore. After preparing samples of the drug, the cops had prepared a panchnama and arrested Kalokhe and two others in the case.

In court

As per the prosecution, Patankar had delivered the contraband to Kalokhe in July 2014. She was arrested based on a statement given by Kalokhe that she had cheated him.

Patankar's lawyer Gorakh Liman had argued in court that the drugs were not recovered from her and FSL's chemical analysis report had stated that it was ajinomoto and not mephedrone. "Hence the prosecution's case fails," he argued.