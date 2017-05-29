Mumbai Crime: Minor boy rapes 9-year-old girl in Chembur, held



A 17-year-old boy raped a minor girl at her residence in the absence of her mother. He was arrested at Raigad and brought to Mumbai.

The 9-year-old victim's mother owns two houses - one in Chembur and the other in Sion. On Thursday afternoon, she had left to visit her Sion residence, leaving her daughter home alone. The girl was playing outside the house, when the boy approached her asking for water and entered the home. She asked him to leave as her mother didn't allow her take anyone inside.

The boy closed all the doors and windows and forcibly tied the girl up and even stuffed a cloth in her mouth. He then proceeded to rape her and left the house. The girl untied herself with great difficulty and and came out. On spotting her the boy fled but not before threatening to kill both her and her mother.

The girl complained of pain when her mother returned in the evening. She narrated her ordeal after which the mother took her out to identify the culprit. She showed her a few boys and took help from some people, who showed her a photograph of the accused. She identified him after seeing the photo.

The mother also lodged a complaint under rape and unnatural offences charges along with relevant sections of POCSO act at Chunabhatti police station.

The police were tipped-off that the accused was in hiding at Raigad. Police Sub-Inspector Rupesh Nagral told mid-day, "After receiving information we went to Raigad to arrest him and bring him back to Mumbai."

Police are in the process of collecting evidence including the clothes the accused and the victim wore.

The boy has been sent to Dongri children correction home.