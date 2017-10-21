Two persons were held for allegedly for sexually assaulting a minor girl and pushing her into the flesh trade, the police claimed on Thursday. The matter came to light after the victim reached the police through a helpline, they said.

"A 16-year-old girl has lodged an FIR at the sector 20 police station stating that five years ago a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, Navin Singh, came to her house in Nepal. The man took her along on the pretext of getting to her meet her elder sister who was married in Madhubani. She has alleged that on the way she was forcibly married to Singh, who then raped her," DSP Abhinandan said.

The official said that according to the victim, as time passed by she gave birth to a son and was taken to Mumbai. She alleged that in Mumbai, Singh's younger brother sexually assaulted her, the DSP said. "Two months ago both brothers brought her to Noida. She was living with them in a rented house in sector 27.



She alleged they assaulted her and forced her into the flesh trade. On October 1 she had called child helpline number," DSP Abhinandan said. He said the victim was rescued. "She is two months pregnant. The minor has lodgedan FIR against the two persons on Wednesday. We have arrested the two accused," the officer said.

