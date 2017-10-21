Mumbai Police on Friday registered a case after a minor girl alleged she was molested and physically assaulted by a boy. The incident took place on October 17.



Representation pic

In a complaint filed at the Nehru Nagar Police Station, the victim alleged she was going to her tuition classes when the accused hurled stones at her. When the girl raised an alarm, the boy physically assaulted her. The entire incident is also captured on a CCTV camera.

The case has been registered under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

