Mumbai crime: Minor kidnapped, gang raped by two for three days

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by a group of three and gang raped in a deserted Nalasopara jungle. While police arrested one of the accused, search operation is still on for the remaining two...

Outing with a friend turned disastrous for a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly gang raped by a group of men for three days in a Nalasopara jungle. Virar police managed to arrest one of the accused, while the two others are absconding. One of the three accused is a woman.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the minor was kidnapped and gang raped on June 23 when she went for an outing with her friend. The duo took an auto-rickshaw, in which the two men were already present. She was kidnapped thereafter and taken into a hut at Moregaon, Nalasopara. While the two men raped her for three days, the woman kept a watch outside. The victim’s mother registered a case of kidnapping with Virar police after the girl went missing.

In a statement, Jayant Bajbale, deputy superintendent of police, Virar, told to the website, "The minor’s friend introduced one of them as her boyfriend and said that he would accompany them. The vehicle took them on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway." The girl managed to escape, returned home, and narrated the heinous incident. Listening to her ordeal, police arrested one of the accused. "On Tuesday, she came home and narrated her ordeal. Her mother registered another complaint. We registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.", Bajbale was quoted saying to the website.

Search operation is on for the other two accused. “We are looking for the other two. The girl’s medical report has confirmed that she had been raped,” Bajbale added.