Mumbai crime: Minor stabs friend to death over Rs 300 loan

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy killed his 19-year-old colleague with a butcher knife in a fit of rage over a rupees 300 loan. The GRP arrested a 17-year-old slaughterhouse worker on Sunday for allegedly committing the crime. They said that the boy killed his 19-year-old colleague with the same knife that they used to cut meat after he got infuriated over being taunted for a loan of Rs 300 as per a report by the Hindustan Times.



The victim was found dead on the tracks between Vashi and Mankhurd station, and initially, the Navi Mumbai police thought it was an accidental death and registered a case. But on further investigation, the police became suspicious after seeing stab wounds on the victim’s body. The railway crime branch officers conducted an investigation after a case was filed by the Navi Mumbai GRP.

As per the Samadhan Pawar, deputy commissioner of police, Central Railway GRP, “Initially, the police assumed it to be a case of death owing to trespassing, but the officers were not convinced when they saw injury marks on Qureshi’s body.”

On further investigation, the police took a look at the victim’s call records and found that the night before his death, the victim had made four calls to a number that belonged to his colleague. The police then nabbed the minor at Govandi, near his house.

On being questioned, as per the police, the minor confessed to killing the victim with a knife they used to cut goats at the slaughterhouse because he was angry, as the victim had been abusing him ever since he took mutton worth Rs 300 from him on Bakri Eid.

The minor added that the day of the victim’s death, they had a fight near Mankhurd station. The minor later called the victim to a location near the station, again at night and this time carried a knife with him. He then stabbed the victim to death after they got into another argument. He also cut his throat and dumped his body on the tracks to make it look like an accident.

The accused minor has been sent to the juvenile remand home.

