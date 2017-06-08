Mumbai Crime: Minors escape molesting uncle with sharp kick

The Bhandup police have arrested a 25-year-old man who molested his 11-year-old niece and her 12-year-old friend on the pretext of teaching them how to recognise good touch and bad touch.

The elder girl, however, realised something was amiss and kicked the man hard before snatching the younger girl’s hand and running away.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man held for raping 12-year-old daughter

The incident happened a few days ago in Bhandup, when the man told his niece to come home with him, saying his mother wanted to meet her. The girl was with her 12-year-old friend at the time and the man invited her along as well.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Minor boy rapes 9-year-old girl in Chembur, held

When the three reached the house, the grandmother wasn’t there, but the girl’s 11-year-old cousin was present. The man told the boy to go out and play. A police officer said, "When the girl’s cousin left, the accused sat them down on his lap and started to undress them, saying he was teaching them about good touch and bad touch," the officer said. "The elder girl quickly realised something was wrong. She kicked the man hard on the legs and started running, dragging the younger girl with her."

The man was arrested from his residence.