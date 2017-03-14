Mumbai Crime: Miscreants torch 6 bikes in Dahisar



Bikes that were set on fire in separate incidents on Monday

Six two-wheelers were set on fire in Dahisar in the wee hours of Monday. The Dahisar police have registered a case against the unknown accused and are on the lookout for them.

In close proximity

According to the police, the first incident occurred at Karan Villa near Tambe school, where three bikes were set on fire. The second happened just 200 metres away at Gyaneshwar Nagar, where another three bikes were set ablaze. All of these two-wheelers had been parked on the road.

After a milkman of the area raised an alarm, locals gathered and doused the flames. On being informed, senior officers of the Dahisar police station, including the DCP, visited the spot and registered a case.

Not the first time

Speaking to mid-day, a resident, Arun Singh, said, "This is not the first time that this has happened. Even earlier, anti-social elements have set vehicles on fire and damaged car mirrors."

An officer said, "We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. We are trying to identify the accused with the help of the CCTVs installed in the area."