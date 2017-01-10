Mumbai Crime: Missing seven-year-old's body found in Kurla godown



Karan Nishad. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

A day after a 10-year-old’s dead body was found in a suitcase, a 7-year-old boy was found dead in the godown of a grocery shop in Kurla’s Kranti Nagar area. The boy has been identified as Karan Nishad, who was missing since Saturday. Karan, who was studying in a BMC school, came home on Saturday around 11 am, after which he had lunch and left home with a pencil and notebook. He was last seen in the area at 12 pm, after which he disappeared.

Rajesh Nishad, Karan’s father said, “We searched our area but were unable to find him. After that we approached the Vinoba Bhave police station.” Sindhu Rokde, a neighbour said, “We couldn’t succeed in finding him and the police weren’t being supportive either, so we decided to take the help of a political worker and were on our way to approach them. Suddenly, we got a call saying that Karan’s body has been recovered from the godown of a grocery shop.”

The shop opens around 10 am and shuts at 9 pm.

Police inspector Surykant Jagdale of the Vinoba Bhave police station said, “After we got the complaint about the missing child, we immediately registered an FIR against unknown persons under Section 363 (kidnapping) of IPC. He may have died due to a bag falling on him. His father would occasionally help out at the shop and the son visits him there most of the time. His body has been sent for a postmortem at Rajawadi Hospital. We are awaiting the report.”

