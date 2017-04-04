Mumbai crime: Mizoram woman caught smuggling cocaine worth Rs 17 crore



Khiangte Lalthlamuani (below) had concealed the capsules in a whiskey bottle case

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers have arrested a Mizoram woman allegedly trying to smuggle in cocaine worth nearly Rs 17 crore. Investigators suspect she is part of an international drug ring. The woman has been identified as Khiangte Lalthlamuani.

Lalthlamuani was nabbed by NCB sleuths with the Air Intelligence Unit after she landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport from Lome (West Africa) via an Ethiopian Airlines flight. Inspection of her handbag led to recovery of the contraband — 2.85 kg cocaine packed in capsules and concealed in the case of a whiskey bottle.

Officers are going through the details of her past trips and analysing her phone call details to find out about her associates. She has been boo­ked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. She was produced in court today.