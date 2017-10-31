Mumbai Crime: Mobile phone heist at Malad goes awry for minors, 18-year-old

The Kurar police have arrested two minors and an 18-year-old for robbing two shops owned by the same person in two weeks. All are school dropouts and had apparently committed the thefts for fun.

According to the Kurar police, Jaykumar Patil, 18, along with his friends, aged 15 and 16, robbed Risthe Jewellery shop in Kurar. When they found out that the jewellery they had stolen was not real gold, they wrapped it in a plastic bag threw it in a pond at Adarsh Nagar, Kurar. Fifteen days later, the three youths robbed a mobile shop owned by the same person. There they stole around 30 mobile phones.



Representational Image

Based on a tip-off and investigation, the cops arrested the three youths and recovered the mobile phones. During interrogation, the youths not only confessed to the mobile theft but also the jewellery theft. They were arrested on October 26.

The cops then fished out the jewellery from the pond. Upon investigating, they found that some jewellry was original gold and the youths had thrown all of it away thinking the entire lot was fake. According to the police, the youths are not interested in studies. Patil is a school dropout and had lured the other two dropouts into committing the crime.