Mumbai Crime: Mother and child found dead, kid's body stuffed inside bed



Dipika and daughter Hetal

The decomposed bodies of a woman and her eight-year-old daughter were found in a closed flat at Bhayandar (East) on Saturday evening. The neighbours had called the Navghar police after a foul smell had started emanating from the flat. The deceased have been identified as Dipika Kartik Sanghavi (29) and her daughter Hetal. The neighbours told the police that they hadn't seen the mother and child for around four or five days.

According to police sources, both bodies were found in a highly decomposed state in the fourth floor flat of the building in the Gold Nest area of Bhayandar. The mother's body was found in the living room with an injury to her head. Hetal's body was found rolled up inside a mattress and stuffed inside a bed. A preliminary inquiry has revealed that Dipika was in the process of getting divorced from her husband and had been living alone with her daughter in the flat that she had rented. She used to work with a BPO.



The Bhayandar flat

An officer from Navghar police station said there were no signs of struggle or robbery at the flat. The bodies have been sent for an autopsy to the city hospital. A case of murder has been registered against unknown accused and investigations are going on, he said.

DCP Dr Mahesh Patil told mid-day that it was not clear yet whether the case was one of murder or whether Dipika had killed her daughter and then herself. "The cause of death will be clear only when the autopsy reports come. We are exploring several angles in the case. We will check footage from the CCTV at the building entrance and should be able to crack the case in a few days," Patil said.