Mumbai Crime: Mother held for forcing 13-year-old into abusive marriage



Representational picture

The Mahim police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly forcing her minor daughter to marry a 40-year-old man, Asif Ayub Khan, with the help of a qazi, Mohammed Ahmed Razzaq Qureshi. The accused has been allegedly raping the 13 year old.

The girl managed to escape from his Bandra home and call the police on Friday. According to the police, Khan already has two wives and two sons. "He also warned her against revealing anything to anyone," said the police. "Our men rushed to Mahim after the call came," said Rajiv Jain, deputy commissioner of police, Zone V.

The three have been booked under sections 376, 366, 323 and 506 of Indian Penal Code, 4 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and 9 and 11 of The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.