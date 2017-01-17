Mumbai Crime: Mother Indrani killed daughter Sheena, says CBI court

Sheena Bora

A special CBI court, on Tuesday framed charges against Indrani Mukerjea, her husband Peter Mukerjea and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case.

The three accused charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

In one of the most sensational murders of 2015, Indrani Mukerjea, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shyamvar Rai were arrested for killing her daughter Sheena Bora (24) in 2012. The crime came to light when Rai was arrested on August 21, following the seizure of a 7.63-bore pistol from him. He then confessed to the police about the crime. On August 25, Indrani was arrested, and the next day, Khanna.

On September 19, the case was handed over to the CBI. On November 19, the CBI arrested ex-TV executive Peter Mukerjea and filed chargesheets against Indrani, Khanna and Rai