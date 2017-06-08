Mumbai Crime: Murder accused attacks approver inside court building



Cops had nabbed Uday Pathak from Varanasi railway station

Uday Shankar Pathak, the main accused in the Kurar murder case which shocked Mumbai 2011 because of the brutality involved, on Thursday attacked Kalpesh Patel, a co-accused who had turned approver in the case, at the sessions court in south Mumbai.

According to the sources, Pathak (32) was upset that Patel (28), a co-accused in the case had turned approver in the case and so attacked him with a sharp piece of metal, police said.

ALSO READ: Kurar killer kept moving every day

Pathak is a main accused in Kurar murder case, which was four people killed. Patel was also an accused in the same case.

Pathak was carrying a small sharp iron object in his slippers to court, He shouted, "Mein tujhe jaan se maar doonga (I will kill you)" before attacking Patel and injuring him on right side of the face.

While talking to mid-day, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rashmi Karandikar,"An offence has been registered against Uday Pathak at Colaba Police Station, Section 307,332,353 Indian penal code, and investigation is on.

ALSO READ: Kurar killings: One knife to commit four murders

He even beat up his escort and therefore section 353 has been applied on him.

Police has also registered a case of attempt to murder against Pathak.

Flashback to June 6, 2011



Uday Pathak

Pathak had murdered local boys Chetan Dhule, Dinesh Ahire, Ganesh Karanje and Bharat Kudle in cold blood after entering into a squabble with them in Shivaji Nagar, Malad.

The charred and mutilated bodies of the victims were recovered from a hillock in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, where they had been taken, following abduction.