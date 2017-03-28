Mumbai Crime: Murderer held for raping 10-year-old



Representational pic

A 35-year-old man, who had murdered his uncle as a juvenile, has once again landed behind bars for kidnapping and raping a 10-year-old girl. After a three-week-long search, the Kandivali police have finally succeeded in cracking the case.

On Sunday, the accused identified as Deepak Chaudhari, (36) was arrested from Bharuch in Gujarat. After being produced in the court, he was remanded in police custody till April 1.

Speaking to mid-day, senior police inspector of Kandivali police station Mukund Pawar said, "The investigation was extremely challenging as the victim is mentally-challenged. Based on the medical report from Shatabdi Hospital, a rape case was registered and within 20 days we managed to crack it."

The case

The victim used to live with her parents on the footpath near SV Road. On the day of the incident, the accused kidnapped her while she was sleeping and took her to an isolated place near the railway tracks. Then he raped her for three hours and fled the spot. She was later rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors confirmed rape.