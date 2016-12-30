Mumbai crime: Mutton shop worker molests 4-year-old, injures him badly

Four-year-old victim's playful morning turned into a nightmare when a 19-year-old worker of a mutton shop in Ghodapdeo area of Byculla, brutally molested him after luring him with chocolates



The mutton shop in Byculla where the incident took place

With tears flowing down her eyes, the mother of a victim of molestation said, “After returning home, he started crying. He was in so much of pain that he could hardly stand. I didn’t know what to do after I saw the injury inflicted on him.”

The four-year-old victim’s playful morning turned into a nightmare when a 19-year-old worker of a mutton shop in Ghodapdeo area of Byculla, brutally molested him after luring him with chocolates and a couple of cartoons on his phone. The accused locked him up in the shop in the owner’s absence and abused him. The child has been admitted to JJ Hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.

Checking past records

The accused, a native of Uttar Pradesh, has been booked under section 377 of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. An officer from the Byculla police station said, “He will now be produced in court. We are trying to find out whether he was involved in a similar incident in the past.”

The child’s father has not been talking to anyone since he came to know of the incident. The victim’s mother said, “My husband is not saying a word. We don’t know what we have to do to get justice but the accused should be behind bars for as long as possible. People like them don’t deserve to walk free on the streets.”

Though the owner has temporarily closed down the shop, residents informed that the accused had come down from UP just a couple of days back.

A local, Vrunda Ullare said, “We still cannot believe that it happened just in front of our house. Are our children really safe? It is not possible to keep them inside the house all the time. They need to go out to play.”

