Mumbai Crime: Navy officer held for molesting a doctor

The 32-year-old tried to flee after violently grabbing the woman's breasts, but was caught by her and passers-by



The alleged assaulter Sanjay Singh Chauhan

A saturday night dinner with a friend took a rather violent turn for a 27-year-old doctor, after a 32-year-old designated Indian Navy official sexually assaulted her, while she was waiting at the BEST junction with a friend.

The woman's friend and a few passers-by caught the pervert, identified as Sanjay Singh Chauhan, while he was attempting to flee from the spot.

According to complaint of the woman, who is a native of Sindhudurg and a doctor at a south Mumbai hospital, she and her friend had decided to go for dinner at an upmarket restaurant in Colaba, but when they reached the place around 10 pm, it was packed.

Violent assault

The staff told them it would take at least an hour for them to get a table and they would call back when one was available. The two then decided to go for a spin on their bike in the area and return after sometime.



At around 11.15pm, while they were they were on their way back to the restaurant, her friend stopped the motorbike at the BEST junction to make a call and confirm if the staff had reserved a table for them. While the friend was on the call, Chauhan came up to the woman, violently grabbed her chest and started to walk away.

Caught by the crowd

But he wasn't going to be let off the hook that easily. The woman let out a scream when he grabbed her, thus alerting her friend and passers-by, who reached out to help. Chauhan, who was attempting to flee from the spot, was then caught by her and the crowd and later, handed over to the Colaba police station.

A police officer said, "Based on the complaint, he was arrested under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and produced in court on Sunday." The court remanded Chauhan in judicial custody till April 7, but he moved for bail, which he was then granted on a surety of Rs 15,000.

'Falsely implicated'

Chauhan's advocate Sunil Pandey had a completely different story to tell the court, "The complainant and her friends were having a heated argument on the road. Seeing this, my client had just approached the woman to ask if there was any problem, since she was standing alone at night. The complainant, her friend and the public misunderstood it. He has been falsely implicated in the matter."