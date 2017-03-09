Mumbai Crime: Newly-wed fashion designer's charred body found, husband arrested



Sagar Sambre and Sampada Sambre

The husband of a newly-wed 24-year-old woman has been arrested after the latter was found burnt to death at her home in Virar yesterday.

The deceased, identified as Sampada Aparna Sambre, had got married 20 days ago. Her husband, Sagar Sambre, who works as a plant operator in a fertilizer factory, was arrested by the Virar police after Sampada's parents registered a complaint against him.

Sampada, a fashion designer, got married to Sagar Sambre, on February 11. She was living with her husband in Shubh Labh Society, near Viva College, Virar (East). After the marriage, Sampada had never complained about her husband, but, her parents recalled incidents when they found their son-in-law's behaviour to be strange. “Six days after they were married, we informed Sagar about going to Jejuri for a pilgrimage and invited him. But, he told us he wasn't getting leave, and did not even allow our daughter to come along with us,” Sampada's father, Sunil More said.

On Wednesday, Sagar told his neighbours that Sampada, who was inside the flat, was neither responding to his calls nor opening the door. When they broke open the door, her charred body was found on the ground. When cops investigated the flat, they found that the gas pipe had been plugged out of the gas stove. “The death doesn't appear to be a suicide,” said a officer on condition of anonymity.