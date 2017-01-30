Mumbai Crime: Nigerian dupes pharma company of Rs 40 lakh

Fraudulent diversion of money by hacking the email account of a Worli-based pharmaceutical company has landed a Nigerian and his accomplice behind bars.

The accused, Marcus Agashi (31) and Abeedali Sayeed (47), contacted a Hong Kong based customer posing as officials of the company and diverted R40 lakh meant for an order, to a different account. Agashi was nabbed from Hanuman Nagar in Nalasopara, while Sayeed was caught from the Masjid area.

After analysing the emails exchanged between the fraudsters and the client, cops managed to track down the accused. A cop said, "Agashi has admitted to his involvement. But he was working on the instructions of another Nigerian, whose name he is not revealing."