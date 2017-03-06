Mumbai Crime: NRI cools heels behind bars for dowry demand

London-based technician, who visited his Mumbai home for short periods, allegedly told his wife to get Rs 5 lakh from her dad if she wanted to go with him

Jitendra Naval

A London-based Indian technician has been arrested for allegedly attacking and harassing his wife for dowry.

Jitendra Naval (36) from Chembur, who has been working in London as a technical support staffer for a multinational telecommunications company since 2007, married that same year. After living with his wife for a month, he returned to London. He came back home only four years later for a two-month stay, and then left again. In the interim, he allegedly promised his wife that he would take her to London after earning permanent residency there.

Repeated abuse

He paid another visit home, which lasted several months, on December 8, 2013. When his wife requested again that he take her along with him, he allegedly told her to coerce her father to fork out R5 lakh first. The woman refused to do so, after which Naval left for London. During his next visit to Mumbai in May 2014, the wife again pleaded. Naval repeated his demand, allegedly beat her up and soon left for London.

He returned home on February 6 this year after his father's death to perform the last rites and stayed on for a few days. During his stay, the couple allegedly quarelled over the same issue.

Last straw

Things finally came to a head after the wife saw a photograph of Naval with another woman and suspected that he was having an extramarital affair. Despite her misgivings, she confronted him again on March 2. At this, Naval allegedly turned aggressive, picked up a blade and slashed her hand. Relatives and neighbours took her to a hospital for treatment.

The same day, the woman's relatives lodged a complaint with Nehru Nagar police. Subhash Rathod, investigating officer, Nehru Nagar police, said Naval has been booked under sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.