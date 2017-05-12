Mumbai crime: Off-duty cop nabs pervert on local train





A head constable, who was travelling to his hometown for his annual vacation, nabbed a pervert, who entered the ladies first class coach and attempted to rape a woman in the wee hours of Thursday.

Sanket Mejari, a constable attached to the Tardeo police station, had taken a local train from Sewri to Kharghar, from where he had booked a vehicle to travel to his hometown Kankavali in the Konkan district. "There were hardly any passengers when I got into the 5.05 Panvel train. A woman in her 20s also boarded the train at the same time and sat in the ladies first class coach, which was next to my compartment and separated by a partition," Mejari recalled.

When the local passed Guru Teg Bahadur station, I heard cries from a woman. "I stood up and went towards the direction of the voice, and saw a man trying to force himself on the same woman who had boarded the train with me," said Mejari. "I somehow managed to enter her compartment through the small gap in the partition and caught hold of the man," he added. When the train reached Chunabhatti station, he got down with the pervert and called up the railway helpline. "I also asked the woman to lodge a police complaint. But, she was reluctant to file any case," Mejari said.

When contacted, Indrabhan Sarode, senior inspector of Wadala GRP said, "We have not received any complaint from the woman. If she files a complaint, we will take action."