Mumbai Crime: Ola driver kidnaps woman, molests her in car

Mumbai Police has arrested an Ola driver for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a 32-year-old woman in his car in Mumbai's Sewri area. The driver reportedly wanted to her to be his friend.

The accused has been identified as Ghatkopar-resident Shadabh Mohommad Ibrahim Shaikh. The woman is 32-year-old housewife from Sewri, a report in Hindustan Times reported.

The incident took place on April 10 while the woman was going to pick up her seven-year-old son from school. Shaikh approached her and lured her into his cab on the pretext of searching for a babysitter.

The report quoted a police officer with the RAK Marg police station as saying. "Shaikh told her he was looking for a babysitter. After they spoke for a while, he convinced her to sit in his cab."

THe cop revealed that he pounced on her the moment she sat next to him and asked her to be his friend. He pressured her to give him her mobile number and even snatched her phone.

The cop stated that she claimed that when she resisted and tried to raise an alarm, Shaikh started the car. Shaikh had locked all the doors and rolled up the windows to ensure that her cries weren't heard.

She tried to grab the steering wheel, but Shaikh overpowered her. The officer said that Shaikh stopped the vehicle after she somehow managed to open one of the doors and was about to jump out. "The driver got scared on seeing that the woman was about to jump. He stopped the vehicle. The woman asked him to return her phone. When he refused, she fled," an officer was quoted as saying in the report.

Police traced the driver through the woman’s mobile phone.

The accused has been booked under sections 354 (assault on woman to outrage her modesty), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 392 (punishment for robbery) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

