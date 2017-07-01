Mumbai Crime: One-eyed child molester convicted in 2 more cases

The paedophile was sentenced to seven years of jail time in each case; he is already serving a life term for another case



Ayaz Ansari

Already sentenced to life in prison for raping a 10-year-old girl - one of the many children he had preyed upon - Mumbai's one-eyed molester Ayaz Ansari was yesterday convicted in two more cases, with seven years of jail time for each case.

Always the same MO

Ansari (33) used the same modus operandi with every child - asking them to follow him so he could pass on some important information for their father. In this case too, the survivor (who was 13 at the time of the incident) told the court that on January 13, 2013, Ansari approached her on her way home from her tuition class. He told her he had a phone number to pass on to her father.

The girl told him that she was getting late and asked him to directly call her father, but he insisted that she follow him.

He took her to a secluded spot and then began masturbating before her eyes. He threatened to cut her to bits if she screamed. He also tried to undress the girl, but stopped when he heard some noise. The girl ran to her friend's house, after which her father filed a complaint at Juhu police station.

Special Judge Surekha Patil convicted Ansari for molesting and kidnapping the girl under the IPC, along with the POCSO Act, and sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment. He was also directed to pay R35,000 as fine, out of which Rs 25,000 will be given to the survivor.

In the second case, the survivor was 10 years old and was eating paani puri in her neighbourhood on March 9, 2014, when Ansari approached her with the same excuse.

She refused to go with him, so he picked her up and began assaulting and abusing her in the process of kidnapping her.

Ansari was convicted for kidnapping and criminal intimidation, with a seven-year sentence and a Rs 15,000 fine, out of which Rs 10,000 will go to the survivor.

Ansari has so far been convicted in three cases and acquitted in three. There are three cases pending against him in Mumbai Sessions court, and four more in the Dindoshi Sessions court.