Mumbai crime: Parcel with Rs 3 lakh stolen near Dongri



Representational Pic

The Dongri police have filed a case against two unknown individuals after they duped a man of Rs 3 lakh that he had been carrying in a parcel on Saturday night.

PSI Sushil Ingle of Dongri police station said, "The parcel owner was sending R3 lakh cash to his brother, via one of his workers. The employee was allegedly intercepted by two unknown individuals who convinced him that his owner had asked for the parcel back urgently. The worker handed over the parcel to the duo, but went to the owner’s home to find he had been­ duped."