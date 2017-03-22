Mumbai Crime: Pervert flees after molesting pregnant woman on Holi



Representational Image

A Chembur man continues to be on the run after molesting a pregnant woman during Holi on March 13. The police are looking for the man and two of his male family members who vandalised the woman's residence after she called the police to arrest the man.

The incident occurred in the evening, when the woman was on her way back from shopping and stopped by her mother's home.

Sneaking up

While she was talking to a relative there, the accused approached her from behind and touched her. The woman turned and pushed him away. This aggravated him and he held her by the collar of the nightgown she was wearing and created a ruckus. She then contacted the police, but by the time they reached the spot, he had fled.

The woman said, "I was very nervous as he touched me and later held my collar in public. After the incident, my husband and I went to the police to lodge a case."

Vandalised home

But the woman's ordeal for the day didn't end there. "The family of the accused came to my house and vandalised the property, after which we added their names to the FIR as well," she said. An officer from RCF police station said, "We have registered the FIR against three persons under sections 354, 323, 427, 453 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on."