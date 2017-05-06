Mumbai Crime: Pervert harassing girls in Bandra with vulgar texts nabbed

Unemployed youth, who was harassing over 15 girls in his locality in Mumbai's western suburb of Bandra, has been arrested for sending lewd messages to the young girls

The pervert, Rohan D'Souza

A 24-year old man from Bandra has been arrested for sending lewd messages to young girls.

The matter first came to light when the parents of a 16-year-old girl filed a police complaint against the accused, for sending vulgar SMSes to their daughter, where he revealed private information about her, including the colour of her inner wear. After the Bandra police began investigating the case and tracked the phone number, they learned that the accused had sent such messages to over 15 girls in the vicinity.

The crime branch unit 9 then launched a manhunt and arrested Rohan D'Souza.

During investigations, D'Souza, who is currently unemployed, told the police that he used to stroll around his area and watch out for clothes drying outside the balconies of his targets. After noticing the innerwear left for drying, the pervert would harass the girls with lewd messages. "He has been doing this for the last three to four months, and has confessed to SMSing many girls," an official with the crime branch said.

The accused would send the messages from his mother's cellphone. "She was completely unaware of what he was up to," the officer added. The crime branch has handed D'Souza over to the Bandra police. He has been booked under sections 354-D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage women's modesty) of the IPC. He was produced in court this morning.