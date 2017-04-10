Mumbai Crime: Pervert lands in jail over vulgar messages to six women

Following a complaint by one of the victims, police laid a trap and nabbed the accused from Kalwa on Friday



After facing harassment for the past five months, a beautician of a Dadar-based salon finally managed to get a 34-year-old pervert arrested. The man had been sending vulgar text messages and pictures on WhatsApp to six beauticians of the same parlour. However, his free run ended on Friday when the Shivaji Park police laid a trap and nabbed him from Kalwa.

In police custody

Confirming the development, deputy commissioner of police, Zone V, Paramjit Dahiya said the accused has been identified as Suresh Chaafe and he works with a private firm. He has been booked under section 354A (sexual harassment) of IPC and section 67 (transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. After being produced in court, he was remanded in police custody till April 13.

'So Hot, So Nice'

Chaafe was arrested after a 42-year-old beautician from Vile Parle area registered a police complaint. According to the complaint, around five months back she received a message on WhatsApp saying 'So Hot, So Nice' from an unknown number. When she checked the sender's DP, she saw an obscene picture and immediately blocked the number. However, after a couple of days she started receiving similar messages and photos from another number.

Speaking to mid-day, inspector Gulab Patil from Shivaji Park police station said, "Initially she ignored the messages, but when she got to know that five other women from the same salon were receiving similar messages, she thought of registering a complaint. She felt that if action was not taken against him, then he would harass more women."

Based on the victim's complaint filed on March 15, a case was registered against the accused. Cops conducted an investigation and zeroed in on the suspect on Friday.

Patil said, "He has admitted to have sent the messages and pictures to the women."

Meanwhile, a source said that Chaafe's former girlfriend used to work in the same parlour. Without letting her know of his intentions, he took the contacts of the other women from her and started harassing them. Another source said that Chaafe is suspected to have taken help from someone else to get SIM cards.